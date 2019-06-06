Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Skivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lynn Skivers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Lynn Skivers Obituary
Patricia Lynn Skivers Passed away on June 5 2019. She is preceded in death by Herman Skivers (father), Grace Skivers (mother), Roy Skivers (brother), & Laura Nagorney (sister). Survived by Debbie Conrad (sister) Mike Skivers (brother) 3 sons Kevin Curtis (Vickie), Chris Curtis (Carla) & Greg Curtis, 7 grand children and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on 6/15/2019 1 pm to 3 pm at New Hope Church of the Nazarene 4330 N Oak Trwy Kansas City, MO 64116. In lieu of flowers donations to the North Care Hospice House would be appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.