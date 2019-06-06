|
Patricia Lynn Skivers Passed away on June 5 2019. She is preceded in death by Herman Skivers (father), Grace Skivers (mother), Roy Skivers (brother), & Laura Nagorney (sister). Survived by Debbie Conrad (sister) Mike Skivers (brother) 3 sons Kevin Curtis (Vickie), Chris Curtis (Carla) & Greg Curtis, 7 grand children and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on 6/15/2019 1 pm to 3 pm at New Hope Church of the Nazarene 4330 N Oak Trwy Kansas City, MO 64116. In lieu of flowers donations to the North Care Hospice House would be appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 6, 2019