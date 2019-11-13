|
Patricia Mae Estes Patricia Mae Estes (Pat), age 86, passed away Tuesday, October 8th 2019, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born December 30th 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of Owen and Almeda Wakeman. She spent her childhood in Fort Scott, Kansas with her large and loving extended family. Upon graduation from high school in Fort Scott she set out for Kansas City, Missouri. She married and had 4 beautiful children, worked and played in Kansas City until moving to Pawley's Island, South Carolina in 2013. She was preceded in death by her son, Randal Estes. She is survived by one son, Donald Estes of Salt Lake City, Utah, and 2 daughters; Diane Estes-Comp of Anthem, Arizona and Susan Estes of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family will be having a celebration of life on Saturday November 16th 2019 at 2pm. 2505 sw Wintercreek Dr in Lees Summit, MO. Family and friends are welcome.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019