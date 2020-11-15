1/1
Patricia Maureen (Boyle) Caruso
1935 - 2020
Patricia Maureen (Boyle) Caruso
February 11, 1935 - November 7, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Patricia Maureen (Boyle) Caruso passed peacefully November 7. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Caruso and her beloved son, Robert C. Caruso. She is survived by three daughters: Donna Allred (John), Nancy Caruso, Patti Caruso Ator, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Pat grew up in Linden, New Jersey, the youngest of 6 children to Irish parents. She met Robert after graduating high school at Koos Brothers, a NJ furniture store, where they were both employed. Marriage soon followed and years later, they moved to Kansas City. She was fabulous at many things including being a loving mother, wife, friend, gardener, and cook. When she was not busy dedicating time to her children or grandchildren, she could be found in the garden tending flowers and vegetables or feeding feral cats and wild birds. She was an animal lover. Balancing books and managing payrolls satisfied her knack for numbers and finances. She worked at an investment advisory firm for over three decades. She also served as President of Young Matrons, provided tours as A Friend of the KC Zoo, and managed memberships for Round Hill Country Club. She will be missed.
Gratitude to the staff at Lakeview Village Care Center for their years of dedication and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the employee holiday fund and mail your donation to Lakeview Village Resident Council, 9100 Park St., Lenexa, KS 66215 with reference "In Memory of Patricia Caruso". There will be a private, family Mass at Cure of Ars Catholic Church followed by burial on November 16.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
NOV
16
Burial
