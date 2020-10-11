1/1
Patricia Maxwell
Patricia Maxwell
October 4, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Patricia Maxwell, 80, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her son's home in North Carolina.
Born in Kingston, NY, Patricia was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Amato Cardinale. A gifted singer from a very early age, she sang and performed Jazz music all of her life and recorded two CDs of some of her favorite songs with some of the best musicians around. Her first CD, "I Thought About You," fulfilled a lifelong dream. Her second CD, "That's What Friends Are For" was a collaboration that she organized with musicians across Kansas City in support of breast cancer research. Patricia loved all animals, but deeply adored her three Bichon Frises Muffin, Dindi, and lastly, Bella. She loved cooking, decorating, entertaining, and spending quality time with family and friends. But most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren, who were core to everything she did in life and everything that she leaves behind.
Patricia is survived by her son John Kenyon Gerken III and his wife Brenda of Apex, NC, her daughter Holly Ann Levine and her husband Harry of Merrimack, NH, a sister Linda Keiser and her husband Jeffrey of Boca Raton, FL, a brother Frank Cardinale and his wife Anne of Kingston, five grandchildren, John, Holly, William, Adam, and Ryan, and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia is preceded in death by William Stephen Maxwell, her husband of 37 years.
Patricia will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave. on Tuesday, October 13, from 2 PM to 4 PM, and from 7 PM to 9 PM.
The funeral procession will form on October 14 from the funeral home at 9:00 AM.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 242 Wall St, Kingston, NY 12401.
Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery.
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Patricia's family with the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html)
Online condolences may be left for the family of Patricia by visiting
www.SimpsonHammerl.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
OCT
13
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral
09:00 AM
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
