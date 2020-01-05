|
Patricia R. Doyel Patricia R. Doyel, age 76, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away surrounded by her family on January 1, 2020. Patricia was born January 4th, 1943 in Kansas City, Mo. to Raymond G. & Patricia M. (O'Dowd) Dallas. She graduated from Raytown High School & went on to marry Hillis P. Doyel & settled in Lee's Summit, MO. She worked for Research Medical Center & Lee's Summit Medical Center as medical staff coordinator for over 40 years. She is survived by her husband Hillis P. Doyel and three children, Daniel P. Doyel (Deborah) of Lutz, FL; Jeffrey S. Doyel (Jacquelyn) of Shawnee, KS; Michelle A. Livingston (Christopher) of Pleasant Hill, MO; and grandchildren Travis, Taylor, Miranda, Nathan, Eryn, Lauren, Rebekah, Lydia & many other loving family members. Rosary will be said on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 5:30 PM at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, Mo. Visitation will follow from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church at 10:00 AM In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020