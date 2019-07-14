Patricia "Patsy" Reedy Flynn Patricia "Patsy" Reedy Flynn, 86, loving wife, mother, friend and trusted confidant, passed away July 11, 2019 at Santa Marta. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 am Thursday, July 18th at St. Agnes Catholic Parish, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Agnes Catholic Parish, Crossroads Hospice, 11150 Thompson Ave, Lenexa, KS 66219 or Thoughtful Care, 7301 Mission Rd, #238, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Patsy was born September 23, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to C. Patrick and Nona (Slavin) Reedy. She attended St. Peter's grade school, Southwest High School, Monticello College and graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Patsy taught kindergarten in Southern California before marrying Dr. William J. Flynn on July 30, 1955, her forever sweetheart "Billy". Patsy was a member of the Young Matrons where she participated in the Children's Theatre Troupe and was a volunteer at the St. Luke's Heart Institute. She was a member of the Carriage Club where she enjoyed ice skating, playing tennis and ballroom dancing with her husband. She was innately creative, had a passion for flowers and loved hosting and entertaining in their home. Patsy is survived by her husband, Dr. William J. Flynn; a daughter, Lisa Flynn and a sister, Michael Ann Hanzel. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother. The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care given to Patsy by the staff of Santa Marta Memory Care, Thoughtful Care and especially to Kate Kelley and Terryl Hodge. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019