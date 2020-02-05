|
Patricia Roxanne Wall Young Patricia Roxanne Wall Young was born on June 24, 1951 to Nina and Roscoe Wall. Her siblings include older sister Suzi of Pittsburgh, PA, younger brother Bill of Denver, CO, and youngest sister Jane of Salina, KS. Due to her father's position working on the highways, the family moved around to small towns in Kansas several times during his career. After graduating from high school, Pat attended the University of Kansas for her undergraduate and master's degrees in education. She then chose to follow her older sister Suzi to Kansas City, where she found a teaching position in the Kansas City, Kansas school district. Pat taught for seven years as both a first-grade teacher and a reading specialist. Though she did thoroughly enjoy teaching, Pat decided to follow her passions for traveling and working with people and moved into sales as a sales representative for Laidlaw Publishing Company and later Macmillan-McGraw-Hill (school textbooks). Through this position, she was able to visit many exciting places, both in the U.S. and abroad. She continued her work as a sales representative for Macmillan McGraw-Hill until her retirement in 2013. She was very successful at sales, and made many friends during her career. Pat was a devoted mother and wife. Her legacy will live on in her daughter, Elizabeth. During a vacation with her husband and daughter in Wisconsin in July of 2013, Pat was injured in a car accident and lived with a spinal cord injury following this. She was resilient, brave, and always positive throughout the six years that she lived with this injury. Pat passed away in the early hours of September 3, 2019, after catching a sudden but severe case of pneumonia. Pat touched the lives of everyone who knew her or interacted with her in a very genuine and graceful way. She will be missed beyond measure, and will live on in the hearts of those that she loved.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020