Patricia "Patty" Ruth (Childs) Gover Patricia "Patty" Ruth (Childs) Gover age 61 of Lowry City, MO, passed away on Monday April 27th, 2020 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. Born on August 4, 1958 in Kansas City, MO to Billy Bob Childs and Marilyn May (Knight) Childs. Patricia is survived by her husband John of Lowry City, Two Sons; Nick and wife Claudia, and grandson Everett Gover of Kansas City, MO, Jason Lee Gover of Rolla, MO. Condolences may be sent to https://www.vansant-millsfuneralhome.com/obituary/patricia-gover
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.