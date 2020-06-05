Patricia Svetlecic Patricia Ruth (Holman) Svetlecic was born on August 9, 1947 to Jim and Ruth Holman. Trish attended Kansas City North Catholic schools and was a 1965 graduate of St. Pius X High School. Patricia (Trish) became a registered nurse in 1968 and was proud to have been among the first group of nurses to work at the new home of Children's Mercy Hospital on Hospital Hill in 1970. Trish and John Svetlecic were married on May 13, 1967 in Kansas City, and were blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017. Trish loved living life as a homemaker, mother, wife, grandmother, and dear friend. Her favorite pastimes included decorating for the holidays, cooking, baking, and tending to flowers. She was a devout Catholic and loved God for all He had given her, especially the people in her life. Trish was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband John; daughter Christine (Daniel) Loftis, Blue Springs, MO; daughter Dr. Jennifer Svetlecic and son-in-law James Clarke, Kansas City, MO; son John Thomas, Kansas City, MO; and brother Jim (Jean) Holman of West Des Moines, 14. Her three grandchildren meant the world to her: Faliene Loftis, and Matthew and Katherine Clarke. Services for Patricia will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO on Monday, June 8. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 930 to 1030 am on Monday, June 8th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO. The visitation will be followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 1l am. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store