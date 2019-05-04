Patricia Ruth Taylor Patricia Taylor, 91, of Independence, Missouri, passed quietly on May 1, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1927, in Janesville, Wisconsin. After a brief move to Clinton, Iowa, her family moved to Independence, Missouri. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Taylor (2008), her parents Gladys (Fredricksen) and C.L. Heide, brother Gregg Heide, sister Cynthia Heide, and grandson Derrick Cline. She is survived by her daughter Kay Van Fleet (David), son Donald Taylor (Cindy), four grandchildren, David Taylor, Bruce Van Fleet (Patty), Heidi Smith (Michael), and Laura Burke (Nick) and five great grandchildren. Pat graduated from William Chrisman High School and attended Graceland College. She dedicated much of her career to the family law practice in Independence, Missouri. She sang alto in the Cantanina Chorus at Stone Church, Independence and Jacomo Sweet Adelines, and the Independence Messiah Choir. She contributed her organizing and handcraft talents to many civic and educational organizations through her life, including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, United Way, and Young Matrons. A memorial service to celebrate Pat's life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Congregation of the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Independence, Missouri, 2820 S. 291 Highway Frontage Road, Independence, MO, 64057 Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900)



