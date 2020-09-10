Patricia Sisk Heuermann Steil Patricia Sisk Heuermann Steil, age 91, of Prairie Village, KS died peacefully on September 7th, 2020 at the Care Haven home where she had resided for her final years. Pat was born April 17, 1929 to Paul Bill and Opal Sisk. She graduated from Southeast High School, class of 1946 and attended Park College. She worked as a supervisor of the radio department of the Unity school and hand wrote correspondence for Silent Unity. She was a 75 year member of Country Club United Methodist Church and also attended Village Presbyterian Church. Pat was active in the Corinth School PTA, a past president of the Kansas State Sigma Chi Mother's Club, a member of Tri Psi Sorority, and The Auxiliary of St. Joseph's Health Hospital. Pat was a passionate homemaker, organizer, and storyteller who could always be counted on for knowing the intimate details of past events with family and friends. Her unique and beautiful handwriting made her letters immediately recognizable and she remembered and sent cards for every occasion. She was the dedicated mom who brought home-made dinner to her kids on break at the PV pool and donuts if they had waited the night for prized concert tickets. She was the enthralled grandmother who wrote with flourish about the book character Flat Stanley and his fictional adventures in Kansas City. She enjoyed travel in her later years and her beloved Bichons DeeDee and Lily. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur H. Heuermann in 1972 and her second husband Dale L. Steil in 2012. She is survived by her brother, Paul Bill Sisk, KCMO; her son, Paul A. Heuermann, Castle Rock, CO and her daughter Pamela Saxon (Keith), Prairie Village and her stepsons Tom Steil, Shawnee, KS and Brad Steil, Overland Park, KS. She is also survived by two grandsons, Robert Harvey, Boston, MA and Winthrop Harvey, Fayetteville, AR. We all treasure our many beautiful memories and will miss her dearly. Her family is deeply grateful for the small, home-like environment in which she lived at Care Haven Homes. A family memorial service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Country Club Methodist Church or Village Presbyterian Church Pastoral Care.