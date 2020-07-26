Patricia Sue Cockrell-Bibler (June 15, 1945 July 10, 2020) Patricia (Patty) was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Jean Cockrell on June 15, 1945. She was the second of seven children and the first of five girls. Patty married Fred Bibler in 1963 and celebrated 56 years of life together. Patty was the mother of three children, Michael, Brian and Laura; and Nana to six grandchildren, whom she cherished. After raising her children, Patty worked as a school secretary for Rockwood Schools in St. Louis, Missouri; an executive secretary for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in St. Louis, Missouri; and an Innkeeper at Hawthorn, A Bed and Breakfast which she opened, renovated, and hosted guests/events for several years in Independence, Missouri. Patty was gentle, insightful, considerate and kind. She was a compassionate listener, generous with her time and wisdom, and always willing to help someone in need. She was a constant support and moral compass to her friends and family who dearly loved her. Patty's life enriched many and she is greatly missed. Patty made arrangements to be gifted to the School of Medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
