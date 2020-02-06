Home

Patricia (Dauphin) Thomas 03/03/1943 02/02/2020 Patricia (Dauphin) Thomas, 76, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Truman Gardens, Independence, MO. She was born March 3, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Edward H. and Cecelia Clare (Riedl) Dauphin. Patricia was a dedicated sister, devoted mother, loving grandmother and loyal friend. Rest peacefully Patricia, as we reflect on your ingenious intellect; reminisce on your clever sense of humor and respectfully give accolades for your steadfast work ethic. You will be greatly missed! Left to cherish Patricia's sweet memory is her son, Fredrick Bryan Thomas and daughter Kimberly Jo Gadson and other loving family and friends. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, February 8th, 1:00 PM at Floral Hills East Cemetery, 25203 E. US Hwy 50, Lee's Summit, MO 64086.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2020
