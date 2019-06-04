Patricia Vandiver After a brief illness, Patricia Vandiver of Belvidere, IL passed away on May 29, 2019. Patricia Sue Strider Vandiver, daughter of B.N. and Mary Strider, graduated from Central High School in Kansas City in 1954 and graduated from the University of Central Missouri in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Rockford Woman's Club, The Circle of Friends, Antique Friends, Jenny's Group and a 40 year member of The Stitchers. Pat was employed by Kaiser Aluminum, Square D Company, taught at Guilford High School in 1967-1968 and owned Valley Self-Storage for 24 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who touched the lives of countless many. She loved well and was well loved. Predeceased by her sister and close friend, Phyllis Strider Sinsabaugh, Kent and Sean Sinsabaugh and her parents Mary Eleanor and B.N. Strider. Survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Jim Vandiver; daughters, Kelly (Troy) Evans and Kim (Jon) Wesolowski; grandchildren, Clara, Jack and Erin McCarty, Matthew and Emma Wesolowski. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. On June 5, 2019 a time of visitation will also be from 10-10:45 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, Alpine Center, with Rev. Jane Eesley officiating. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Rd., Rockford, IL 61107. Extend condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary