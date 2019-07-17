Home

Patricia Weinland Reed

Patricia Weinland Reed Patricia Weinland Reed died July 5, 2019, at the age of 94 in San Antonio, Texas. Pat was born on Oct 21, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio. She married Charles W Reed III in 1948; he pre-deceased her in 2004. Pat and Chuck were well known in the KC radio-controlled model airplane club. She is survived by her son Bill Reed, his wife Becky Magruder and daughter Carol Britt. A private memorial service was held in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers please give to the . A full obituary may be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/san-antonio-tx/patricia-reed-8771636.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019
