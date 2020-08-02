Patricia Zellner Massey Patricia Zellner Massey, daughter of Arthur and Alma Zellner was born in a chicken coop in Junction City, Kansas on June 25, 1923. She blamed this location for her lifelong allergy to feathers. The family moved to Rosedale, Kansas where she graduated from Rosedale High School. She attended Kansas State University although she had to go home during the war to help with the family. Years later she completed her degree at Baker University. At War's End, she married Cpt. John R. Massey and moved to Kansas City and Ft. Leonard Wood for the Korean War. War over, they moved to Lenexa with their daughters, Johnette and Robin. John began dental school, and Pat went back to work. Over her career Pat taught grade school at several schools in Kansas and became a librarian in the Center School System in Kansas City, Missouri. A strong supporter of reading, she and several Lenexa ladies collected books and donations to create the first Lenexa Library, which many years later became part of the Shawnee Mission Library system. Pat and John moved to Louisburg, Kansas at the end of their careers. She learned to quilt and was involved for many year with a wonderful group of ladies who hand quilted. She enjoyed many laughs with the mermaids, a group of ladies who participated in water exercise and lunching out. Pat had no patience for laziness and there was never any question about where she stood on any subject. Her chain saw was confiscated in her 80's when she was up in the tree cutting down limbs after an ice storm. Nothing pleased her more than saving a dime, which she used to help with the education of her grandkids. However, she had her kind side, for which she never took credit. She gave money to a local pharmacy to be used anonymously for senior citizens who couldn't afford their medicine. She also underwrote the cost of rape kits when she learned that many victims could not afford the costs that were charged them. Had it not been for the side effects caused by a medical procedure, Pat would have undoubtedly lived beyond her 97 years as had many of her ancestors. Pat was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Dr. John Massey. She leaves behind her daughters Johnette Hodgin (Robert) and Robin Sundahl (Tom), 2 granddaughters, Kristen Gaumer (Randon) and Whitney Hodgin, 3 grandsons, Nick O'Dell (Andrea), Kelly O'Dell (Stacie), and Mark Sundahl, 5 great grandchildren, Sloane and Elle Gaumer and Alexi, Evan, and Elliott O'Dell. Due to COVID debacle, there will be a memorial service at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband. Memorial Contributions can be given to Louisburg Senior Center, 504 S Metcalf Road, Louisburg, Kansas.



