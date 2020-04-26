Home

Patrick Cunningham

Patrick Cunningham Obituary
Patrick Phillip Cunningham Patrick Phillip Cunningham, 56, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Kansas City, KS. Born on January 31, 1964 in Kansas City, KS, Pat attended Christ the King Grade School, graduated from Washington High School in 1983, and earned his BS from Kansas State University in 1989 where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Go Wildcats! Pat was an exceptional athlete. While in high school, he earned three Varsity letters for Wrestling and was the KCK League individual champion his senior year. He is survived by his parents Marvin and Carol Cunningham (nee Fluegel), four sisters, Laurie Box (Robert), Kelly Maier (Daron), Melinda McCabe (Joseph), and Lisa Urquhart (William), and four nieces and three nephews. Pat was preceded in death by his older brother Michael. Pat was a loving son, a caring brother, and a dear friend to so many. He will be sorely missed. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020
