Patrick Dale McKessor

Patrick Dale McKessor Obituary
Patrick Dale McKessor Patrick Dale McKessor, 55, of Leawood, KS, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM with Funeral Services at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Pat was preceded in death by his father Dale Michael McKessor. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Linda K. McKessor, 3 children Christopher Ryan (Shawna) Hunter, Dustin Dale McKessor, Dalton Dale McKessor, granddaughter MaKenzie, mother Sally Ann McKessor, siblings Dennis McKessor, Peggy (Todd) Wilson, Cindy Mobley, Mary Ann (Mark) Hinderks, Michael McKessor, Kelly (Paul) Cameron, Marsha (Don) Flora and many extended family and friends. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
