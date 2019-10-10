|
Patrick Edward Sullivant Patrick Edward Sullivant died on October 7, 2019 in the beautiful home that he built, surrounded with love from his family. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, John Milton and Marie Sullivant, as well as his son Christopher Lee Sullivant. He is survived by his wife Sherry (Cheryl), his sister Mary Zeller, his daughter Shayla and her husband Matthew Dehaemers who became like a second son, and grandchildren Sienna and Cole. Born February 27, 1940, "Poppy" was known to speak his mind without hesitation, but was imbued with a genuine desire to understand how others saw the world. He earned masters degrees in religious education, philosophy and social work, and his passion touched many through his life work. He was full of energy, starting homes associations and parish councils and men's groups, knocking on countless doors to register voters. His life adventures include a summer in Wyoming on a ranch, years as a Maryknoll Missionary in South Korea working with the poor, and a yearlong backpacking trip with the love of his life Sherry circling the globe. He battled the squirrels who stole his tomatoes from the garden and spent endless hours motionless awaiting deer after the first snow. He was most proud of his work mentoring at-risk youth teaching them through construction and sharing his approach to life. Pat's faith was a core part of who he was and he led by example. It was very important to Pat to be fair and advocate for the underdog. His family will forever be grateful that he chose to undergo treatment for cancer so that they could enjoy years of bonus time with him. Numerous health care professionals provided expert care for Pat, including the KC hospice team whose support allowed him to spend his final months at home. He loved seeing his flowers and the birds and eating his favorite homemade desserts. Pat wished he had done more to fight climate change and requested that any donations in his honor go to the Sierra Club Kansas Chapter, 2111 Snowbird Dr., Manhattan, KS 66502. A visitation will be held at 10 am Saturday 10/12/19 at St. Pius Catholic Church, with a funeral mass to follow at 11am. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 10, 2019