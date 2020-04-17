|
Patrick Francis Lyons Jr. Patrick Francis Lyons, Jr, 73, passed away on April 11, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live on Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home's page. Service will start at 2:00 pm on Sat. April 18. Patrick had his own company, Jayhawk Design, where he designed circuit boards for clients. Patrick enjoyed fishing and had bought a house at Table Rock Lake where he hoped to fish for bass with his friend Matt Pobursky. Patrick also was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Rose Lyons. Patrick was the oldest of three sons. He is survived by his brothers, Glenn (Therese) and Martin Lyons; sister-in-law, Rosie; nephews, Matthew, James, and David Lyons; niece, Stephanie Knotts; 8 great nieces and nephews; along with many other family members and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2020