Patrick Gerrity
1954 - 2020
Patrick Gerrity
November 9, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Patrick Gerrity peacefully passed away on November 9, 2020, after a brief illness. His long-term partner Barbara was at his side. Patrick was born January 1, 1954 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to parents Thomas E. and Helen C. Gerrity, who preceded him in death.
He spent much of his life in Overland Park, KS, graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and earned a degree in Business from KU. He had a long career with Reynolds and Reynolds.
He is survived by his partner Barbara Workman, her daughter Lottie and child, Davian, her daughter Andrea and children Cassidy and Brendan, and her son Shawn. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ellen Alagna (Dana), brothers Tom (Ruth) and Michael (Judy) and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed.
No services are planned at this time.
The family request donations in memory of Patrick be made to:
Kansas City Hospice House
12000 Wornall Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64145



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
