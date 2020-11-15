Patrick GerrityNovember 9, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Patrick Gerrity peacefully passed away on November 9, 2020, after a brief illness. His long-term partner Barbara was at his side. Patrick was born January 1, 1954 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to parents Thomas E. and Helen C. Gerrity, who preceded him in death.He spent much of his life in Overland Park, KS, graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and earned a degree in Business from KU. He had a long career with Reynolds and Reynolds.He is survived by his partner Barbara Workman, her daughter Lottie and child, Davian, her daughter Andrea and children Cassidy and Brendan, and her son Shawn. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ellen Alagna (Dana), brothers Tom (Ruth) and Michael (Judy) and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed.No services are planned at this time.The family request donations in memory of Patrick be made to:Kansas City Hospice House12000 Wornall Rd.Kansas City, MO 64145