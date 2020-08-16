Patrick Jerome OToole October 5,1938 July 25, 2020 The family of Patrick J O'Toole of Oxford, Florida is saddened to announce his passing on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 81 years. He will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 48 years, Jane; children Patrick (Daniele) of Morrisonville, IL, Dennis of Massillon, OH, Kelly (Ron) of St Cloud, FL, Brian (Sun) of Dacula, GA, Michael (Karyn) of Kansas City, MO, Kathleen (Jack) Wesley Chapel, FL; 32 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends. Pat was born and raised in Wyandotte County, Kansas where he graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1956. He met and married his high school sweetheart Jane Hilger after graduation and the two of them raised a family of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Bertha, and by his siblings Roger, Evelyn, Robert and Mary Ann. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 22779 Metcalf Rd, Bucyrus, KS 66013, on Monday August 17 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Gary Pennings presiding. Burial to follow at the parish cemetery.



