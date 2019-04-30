Patrick Joseph Johnson Patrick Johnson, 36, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 25th, 2019. He was born on August 1st, 1982 in Topeka, KS to Gene and Joan Johnson. A visitation will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Overland Park, KS from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Amos Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Patrick graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 2001. One of his best high school memories was his participation with his teammates on South's club lacrosse team. Patrick was also a dedicated student in the district's culinary arts program. Patrick spent over twenty years working in the restaurant industry in Kansas City. He loved his work and the interactions he had with his co-workers. Patrick was extremely compassionate and dedicated to his family, friends, and those he worked with. If you needed his help, he was always there. Patrick also possessed a great love of music. Patrick is survived by his parents, Gene and Joan; his sister, Kristin Lochmann (Hunter) and children Elyse, Sutton, and Beau of Arlington, VA; his girlfriend, Lilly Long of Kansas City, MO; aunts and uncles, Jeannie and John Staub of Omaha, NE; John and Sheri Busselman of Lindsay, NE; Mary Johnson and Lynn Hartmann of St. Paul, MN; Marlene Johnson of Yankton, SD; Paul and Bridgid Johnson of Asbury, IA along with many cousins. Patrick was preceded in death by his uncles, Clark and Steven Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Patrick's name to Harvesters The Community Food Network, 3801 Topping Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.



