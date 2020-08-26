Patrick M. Dreiling DDS MS 1938 2020 Dr. Patrick M. Dreiling DDS MS, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. He had recently celebrated his 82nd birthday. Pat Dreiling was born and raised in Junction City, Kansas, the son of an orthodontist. His desire to help others began in high school while considering the priesthood and remained constant throughout his life. Pat gave without hesitation, opened his doors to strangers, and helped those in need financially and through his service. He served as board president for numerous communities, regional, and national professional and scholastic organizations. Pat graduated from Maur Hill High School in 1956 and completed his bachelor's degree in biology from St. Benedict's College in Atchison, KS in 1960. As his father before him, Pat continued his studies at St. Louis University (SLU) earning his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1965, and soon after enlisted in the United States Navy as Lieutenant. He spent a year's deployment in Vietnam stationed with the 3rd Dental Company, Third Marine Division in Da Nang. In his final 6 months of service, Pat was head of prosthetics at C-Med in Da Nang visiting villages, hospitals and orphanages, providing dental care for Vietnamese civilians as well as assisting oral surgeons on combat wounded troops. Pat made several life lasting friendships as a result of his time in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, Pat returned to SLU to resume his studies earning his Master of Science in Dentistry & Orthodontics in 1970. Pat loved to share the fond memories of that time and of later years as many visits and vacations with his classmates continued throughout his life. Pat and his family returned to Kansas, settling in Manhattan. He joined his father's practice in Junction City, later opening an orthodontic practice in Manhattan. His practice thrived and Pat continued to serve the Junction City and Manhattan communities until his retirement in 1999. Dr. Dreiling reared his three young children as a single father. Their home reflected his love of the outdoors and was a haven for beautiful trees, tree houses, birds and a gathering place for his children's friends. Pat was known as Doc to all and enjoyed having their home as the center of their social lives. Patrick, Andrea & Jenny's friends all remember Doc's generosity and inclusive nature. Many an afternoon and late night were spent at the pool. Pat enjoyed cooking for his family and their friends, particularly Asian dishes learned from his great friends and roommates in dental school. Pat Dreiling's generosity helped fulfill the needed support to sustain the future of SLU Orthodontics School. Pat and others donated the funds to build and furnish a new school. The Dreiling Marshall Building was completed in 1999 and is now home to the Center for Advanced Dental Education (CADE) which includes orthodontics, endodontic, periodontal and pediatric dentistry and currently provides yearly care for over 35,000 patients, at reduced or no costs. As a beloved friend and colleague, the late Dr. Leon Aronson DDS MS wrote: Pat Dreiling has "walked the walk" by his generous gift that enabled CADE to become a reality and honoring Dr. Marshall, the founding chairman of SLU's School of Orthodontics by requesting the building be named in his honor. In 2018 Pat was awarded the SLU Alumni Merit Award. In the fall of 2001, Pat moved to Kansas City to marry his longtime friend and kindred spirit Mary Mermis. Together they managed his philanthropic endeavors and travelled extensively, enjoying their years of retirement together. Their doors were always open, welcoming friends, their children and grandchildren, and providing lasting memories for all. Dr. Dreiling is survived by his wife, Mary Mermis - Dreiling; their children Patrick (Shari Zentz), Andrea (Matt Mozier), Jennifer, Miles Essmiller (Jesse Mayotte), Adlee Snyder (Jeremy Farmer ); his grandchildren; Jack Dreiling, Ella and Nina Mozier, Boone and Indi Essmiller; and Alivia Snyder. Patrick is also survived by his twin brother, Mike Dreiling (Judy); sisters Mary A. Rauh, Diane Vader (Joseph); and brothers, Dan Dreiling (Beverly), Tom Dreiling (Debbie), Bill Dreiling (Linda). He was preceded in death by his father Daniel and mother Felicitas, Junction City, Kansas. A Mass for Patrick Michael Dreiling will be held Friday, August 28, at 10 AM in St. Agnus Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, Kansas 66205. He will be laid to rest in a private military ceremony at St. Mary's Cemetery, Junction City, Kansas. Pat's reserve, gentle wit and maverick spirit was with him always. To those that knew him he was a loving, caring, loyal and generous man. "Keep the faith" was his farewell salute. Donations in his name can be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit St. Kansas City, Missouri 64111