Patrick Raymond "Rick" Bires 1948-2019 Patrick Raymond "Rick" Bires quietly and peacefully passed away at the age of 70 in the presence of his wife in Kansas City, MO on May 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Bires of 49 years; six children, spouses; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rick was born on May 20, 1948 in Yakima, Washington. He was son to Raymond and Mary Pearl Bires, and brother to Steven and Dana Bires. Eventually, they moved to Missouri where he spent his childhood then joined the military and became an honorable Marine serving in the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he and his wife started a family and spent most of his life working and providing for his family in the Liberty/Kansas City area. Rick owned Bires Construction Co. for 25 years before retiring at the Lake of the Ozarks. This is where he was able to live out one of his biggest life dreams of owning his own cruiser boat and enjoying life lake side with a water view. He lived a meaningful life impacting those around him and was steadily known as the strong one, overcoming life's obstacles but in his final days he surrendered to Christ's will. To view Rick's full obituary or to write in his online guestbook please visit www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary