Patrick Russell Malone 09/09/1928 - 01/28/2019 Pat, age 90 of Pullman, WA, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. He was born on Sunday, Sept. 9, 1928 in Dayton, OH to Leslie and Gertrude (Gannon) Malone and grew up in St. Louis with 7 brothers and sisters. He graduated from Soldan High School in 1946 and Washington University in 1950 with a BA degree in history. Pat enlisted in the Navy in Sept. 1950 during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Ruth Gilcrease, in Dec. 1950. They spent their early marriage in Norfolk, VA and San Diego, CA, while Pat was in the service. They then lived in St. Louis and the Kansas City area where they raised their 3 children, Rick, Kathleen and Amy. He worked for Reynolds Metals, Bendix Corp., Universal Match and then for over 27 years in the Personnel Dept. at Hallmark Cards until his retirement. Pat also received his Master of Divinity degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary while working at Hallmark. In 2012, Pat and Ruth moved to Moscow, ID to be near their daughter Kathleen and her family. Ruth went to be with the Lord in 2014 after they were married for over 63 years. Pat then moved to Bishop Place Senior Living where he lived for the remainder of his life. Pat enjoyed attending church, fishing, traveling, games with family and friends, reading and music. He had a strong desire that all of his family and friends would realize the love of Jesus Christ for them and come to know Him as their Savior and Lord. Survivors include his loving twin sisters, May Allen and June Finley, sister-in-law Evelyn Malone, brother-in-law Edward Gilcrease and his wife, Gail, son, Rick (Cheryl) Malone, daughter, Kathleen (Charles) Zillinger, daughter, Amy (Tim) Lockwood, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services: Visitation at Shepard Funeral Chapel, 9255 Natural Bridge Road at I-170, St. Louis (314-426-6000), Friday, Feb. 8, 5-7pm with a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, Feb. 9, 10:30am. Burial follows at Memorial Park Cemetery, Normandy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Partner In Missions or Cru. Additional details at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com

