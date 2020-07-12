Patrick T. Carroll December 25, 1983 July 2, 2020 Patrick (Pat) Carroll, born Christmas Day 1983 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He died July 2, 2020 at age 36. He is survived by his parents Bridget and Timothy Carroll, brother Ryan Carroll and sisters Molly Carroll and Megan Lee (Carroll). He died at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Florida where he resided. Pat attended grade school at the Church of the Nativity parish school in Leawood, Kansas until seventh grade at which time the family moved to Naperville, Illinois. He graduated from Nequa Valley High School in Naperville after which he attended Southern Illinois University where he received his BSBA in Finance. Most recently Pat split working between Delray Beach and Newport, Rhode Island. He loved the ocean which both of these locations offered. A private Mass will be at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 West 119th Street, Leawood, Kansas 66209 on Monday July 13th at 10:00 am. Due to Covid19 the services will be limited to the immediate family and include masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Church of the Nativity in Patrick's name. Please share a memory or condolences at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
