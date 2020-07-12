1/
Patrick T. Carroll
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick T. Carroll December 25, 1983 July 2, 2020 Patrick (Pat) Carroll, born Christmas Day 1983 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He died July 2, 2020 at age 36. He is survived by his parents Bridget and Timothy Carroll, brother Ryan Carroll and sisters Molly Carroll and Megan Lee (Carroll). He died at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Florida where he resided. Pat attended grade school at the Church of the Nativity parish school in Leawood, Kansas until seventh grade at which time the family moved to Naperville, Illinois. He graduated from Nequa Valley High School in Naperville after which he attended Southern Illinois University where he received his BSBA in Finance. Most recently Pat split working between Delray Beach and Newport, Rhode Island. He loved the ocean which both of these locations offered. A private Mass will be at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 West 119th Street, Leawood, Kansas 66209 on Monday July 13th at 10:00 am. Due to Covid19 the services will be limited to the immediate family and include masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Church of the Nativity in Patrick's name. Please share a memory or condolences at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved