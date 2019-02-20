Patrick Thomas Arisman Patrick Thomas Arisman, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Patrick was born on January 30, 1975 in Kansas City, MO, along with his twin brother, Sean. He graduated from O'Hara High School and went on to graduate from Rockhurst University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1999. Patrick worked for Ultimate Medical Academy, Tampa, FL. Patrick had a great zest and love for life. His easy and outgoing personality drew people to him and he made many friends wherever he went. Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Genevieve Kratty; and John and Bernice Arisman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Survivors include his wife Melanie Arisman; children Addison Grace Arisman, Conner Thomas Arisman, Mya Pici and Gianna Grassi; mother Judith Kratty Arisman; father Stephen Arisman; and twin brother Sean Arisman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Please offer condolences or share a memory of Patrick at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. We will always cherish that he was in our lives and he will live on in each of us forever.

