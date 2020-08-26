Patrick W. Harmon Patrick W. Harmon, 74, died from pancreatic cancer on Friday, August 21, 2020, at home in the care of his wife, Sharon, of 52 years. Pat was born in Joplin, MO, on May 11, 1946, to Bill and Jeannette Harmon. Pat had a profound love of sports. He started playing baseball at age 7, always a pitcher, advancing to semi-pro. He graduated from Shawnee Mission West in 1964, playing baseball, throwing the javelin, and playing quarterback. After earning a bachelor's degree in education and mathematics from Pittsburg State University, he married the love of his life in 1968 and soon after received a master's degree in physical education. He taught math and drivers' education and coached basketball, football, and baseball in Kansas and Colorado before returning to the Kansas City area. Soon after, he and Sharon started a family and he began working with his father in the family business, Harmon Optical. Pat and Sharon, now the parents of three children, moved to Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where Pat attended Northeastern State University and obtained a Doctor of Optometry in 1993. Upon returning to Kansas City, he opened an optometry practice, Harmon Vision Center, which he successfully managed for twenty-five years. After retiring and selling his practice in 2018, he returned to his love of sports and coached high school basketball in Kansas and New Mexico, most recently in Oberlin, Kansas, where he hoped to return. His diagnosis in April ended those plans. Throughout his career, he was active in his professional organizations, elected Kansas Optician of the Year, a member of Lions Club, and even a licensed pilot. His patience, generosity, humor, and thoughtful advice touched many and will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, three children, Trevor (Florence), Deena Johnson (Jeff), and Evan; his grandchildren, Gayden, Heidi, Emerson, Josh, Jacob, Jesse, and Jonah; his sister, Michele Chandler, and his uncle, Charles Leslie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Set. 200, KC, MO 64114. (Please write "Donations" on the front of the envelope) or www. KCHospice.org
. To leave fond memories or condolences for the family, visit www.overlandparkchapel.com