Patsy Eleanor Spratt Patsy Eleanor Spratt, 85, Stilwell, KS passed away July 13, 2019, at Delmar Gardens, Overland Park, KS. Patsy was born to Edward and Dorothy Lilley November 4, 1933, in Riley, KS. She married R. Dale Spratt (who preceded her in death in 2000) June 17, 1951. They moved to Stilwell in 1978. She retired from the U.S. Government as a Financial Expert in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her brother Edward Lilley, Jr. and granddaughter, Jessica Gardner. Patsy is survived by daughters; Janet E. Knoche (Don) Overland Park, KS, Debra S. Handschin (Bruce) Oak Grove, MO, Patti J. Gardner (Kenneth) Overland Park, KS, four grandchildren; Jessica Knoche, Matt Knoche (Nicole), Tyler Handschin (Kelly), Julie Klinko, two great-grandchildren; Olivia and Adalyn Handschin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202. https://donations.diabetes.org A visitation will be held July 24, 2019 from 10 AM 11 AM followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Stilwell United Methodist Church, 19335 Metcalf, Stilwell, KS 66085. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019