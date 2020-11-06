1/
Patsy Hurst
1937 - 2020
August 10, 1937 - October 24, 2020
North Kansas City, Missouri - Patsy (Nichols) Hurst was born August 10, 1937 in Brawley, CA to the late Leland Nichols and Lucy (Bates) Nichols. She passed on October 24, 2020 at her home with her family by her side in North Kansas City, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jim Hurst, her sister Phyllis, brothers Eldon, Gerald, and Dale.
Patsy leaves behind, her son Wayne Hurst and his wife Debbie, daughter Shawna Macey and her husband Larry, daughter Kim Bowen and her husband Randy. She also leaves 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and many friends.
Patsy and Jim enjoyed their extensive travels and their many friends. After Jim passed Patsy continued to travel every chance she got. There was nothing either one of them were prouder of or loved more than their family.
Patsy's funeral will be held Monday November 9, 2020, with visitation at 10:00am and funeral services at 11:00am, at McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 3, 2020
D T
