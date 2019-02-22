Kansas City Star Obituaries
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Patsy Roberts
Patsy "Momo" Lou Roberts Patsy "Momo" Lou Roberts, 82, passed away February 19, 2019. Born June 18, 1952, in Fayette Mo. to John R and Annie Mae Myers. On June 21, 1952, she married Robert Carlos Roberts. She is survived by her children Robin Lee (Dolly) Roberts and Pamela Kay (Dewayne) Bear; MoMo's pride and joys were her granddaughters, Kayla (Jeremy) Sheer and Krista (Josh) Weatfall and great grandchildren Hannah, Ryan, and Isla Sheer, Tristan and Marley Westfall. Services are set for 10 am Saturday, February 23, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home with burial to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday February 22, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church of NKC Team Compassion; 2018 Gentry St, NKC Mo 64116 in Patsy's name. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 22, 2019
