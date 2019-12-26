Kansas City Star Obituaries
Patsy Smith Obituary
Patsy Ruth (Karst) Smith Patsy R. Smith, 89, Kansas City, MO passed away December 22, 2019. Visitation will be 9am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 9020 E. 51st Terr, KCMO 64133. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette's Food Pantry. Patsy was born in Maryville, MO to Raymond L. and Ruth B. (Jacques) Karst, and lived in 31 Missouri towns while growing up, as her father built bridges across the state. As a result, once married to Roy Patrick Smith in 1952, she never moved from their home together from 1955-2016, when she resided at Wilshire of Lakewood Nursing Home. She graduated from Northeast High School in 1948, then attended St. Luke's School of Nursing, graduating in 1951, where she graduated as the first in her class of 28. She was a nursing instructor at St. Luke's Hospital for several years, then went into nursing at a private medical practice. By the time her second child was born, she remained at home to raise a total of five children. Once the youngest was in preschool, she returned to nursing at the Blue Ridge Clinic for Dr. David J. Elias in Independence, MO. She remained there even after Dr. Elias retired, working for several other doctors as the practice became Health Midwest. She would retire from there after more than 25 years. Nursing was her passion, as she continued caring for so many through her charitable work at St. Bernadette Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 50 years, Roy Patrick Smith. She leaves her brother Ron Karst and wife, Donna; her children Sherri Berislavich (Tom); Rick Smith (Claudia), Ronda Laird (Bill), Mike Smith (Julie), and Dr. Brad Smith (Barbara); 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 26, 2019
