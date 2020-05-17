Patti Clark Patsy "Patti" Ann Clark 86, of Lake Waukomis, MO passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Mrs. Clark was the daughter of John and Gladys Serene, and sister to Herb Serene, Don Serene, Beverly Phillips, Carole Simmons, and Barbara Witt. Patti was loved deeply by her family, and was a very special Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Patti graduated from Wyandotte High School and married Lee Clark. She lived in Virginia during Lee's service in the Navy, and they returned to Kansas City where she lived throughout her life. Patti and Lee became small business owners, opening Hallmark card and retail shops in Liberty and Gladstone. She also held several positions in her working career including DeLaval, Dr. Benson's nephrology, and Chinn Elementary. She later established a private catering business. In each work position, Patti developed relationships that resulted in lifelong friendships that she treasured. Patti frequently said she enjoyed such a wonderful life, and felt that her greatest blessings were family, the Church of the Redeemer, and life at Lake Waukomis. She was a devout Episcopalian for over 60 years, and absolutely loved her priests and church family. Patti truly walked a Christian pathway, and saw goodness in everyone that she knew. Her life was heavily centered around dear friends and activities at Lake Waukomis. As a fabulous cook, she was known for her prize winning cakes in bake-offs, multiple wins for the annual appetizer and dessert competitions, and special dishes that she brought to lake gatherings. She was humbled to receive the Lake Waukomis Citizen of the Year award in 2011. She loved entertaining, and warmly welcomed friends and family into her home. A perfect afternoon for Patti would include visiting with friends on her patio, overlooking the garden, and watching pontoon boats cruise through her cove. On a special visit, it also might involve a small Bloody Mary, extra horseradish. In her later years, Patti struggled with low back issues, but did not let the disability slow her down. She had tremendous support from loved ones, and was deeply appreciative of the many that helped her to church, social activities, and the arts. There was a special sense of joy when Patti was in the room. She will be so missed in our lives, but left us all with wonderful memories that bring us peace and make us smile. Due to current coronavirus precautions, special celebrations of Patti's life will take place at later dates. These will include services at The Church of the Redeemer and Lake Waukomis to fulfill her wishes. In lieu of flowers, Patti may be honored by contributions in her memory to The Church of the Redeemer. We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to NorthCare Hospice House for their exceptional kindness throughout Patti's care. Memories of Patti and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com Final arrangements entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.