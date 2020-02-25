|
Patty Mae Roach Patty Mae Roach, 72, passed away on February 21, 2020, in Independence, MO, at home surrounded by her family. Patty was born on July 18, 1947, on the family farm in Galt, MO, the daughter of Joseph Roach and Eula Fern Taylor Roach. She graduated from Galt High School in the class of 1965. Patty moved to the Kansas City area right after high school but had made Independence her home for the last 40 years. She had worked in administrative roles for Dun & Bradstreet for 34 years before taking a position as a secretary for Midland Loan Services, from which she retired after 12 years. Patty was an avid Precious Moments collector, and had a huge collection of figurines in her home. She was able to visit Nova Scotia, the Caribbean, and all 50 states, but her favorite by far was Alaska. She delighted in seeing the wildlife, particularly the eagles and whales. When she was at home, she enjoyed making crafts and cheering on the KC Comets as a longtime season ticket holder. She loved children, especially her nieces and nephews. Patty belonged to Pleasant View Christian Church, where she served in several capacities including deaconess, treasurer, choir member, and office tasks. Above all, she loved her family with all her heart, and she never knew a stranger. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; a niece Melanie Hunt, and a great-niece Lacey. Patty is survived by her sisters: Mary Veon Duncan, Nancy Emberton (husband Charles) and Sally Roach; nieces and nephew: Brenda Lawless, Valerie Wilson, and Bruce Emberton; great-nieces and great-nephew Ashley Leeson, Breanna Martin, Mikayla Wilson, and Joe Hunt; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews Bridgette, Bailey, Braelyn, Jameson, Dalton, and Lily; and several cousins. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 9-10am, with funeral service to follow at 10am, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 East 39th Street in Independence. A graveside service will follow at 2pm Thursday at Humphreys Cemetery in Humphreys, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either , Crossroads Hospice, or Humphreys Cemetery in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020