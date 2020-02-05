|
|
Patty Sue Waters Patty Sue Waters, 80, of Pleasant Valley, MO, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital. Patty was born May 7, 1939 to James and Beulah (Kennedy) Goosey in Plattsburg, MO. She worked for some time for Mid-Continent Tool and Molding, and then turned to a fulltime Homemaker. She loved to cook, and make candies, cakes, and cookies. She really enjoyed reading tabloid magazines, collecting recipe books and loved her cat Peppa. She is preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Tammy Jean, four sisters; Doris Jackson, Jean Ann Pooler, Alma Gannaway, and Mary Lou Bullock, and a daughter-in-law Trudy Waters. She is survived by her three children; Thomas (Rita) Waters of Holt, MO, Timmy (Genelle) Waters of Chillicothe, Teresa (Roger) Hooper of Independence, MO, and daughter-in-law Anita Waters of Pittsburg, MO. Also surviving is brother Bobby (Carol) Goosey of Fresno, CA, six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to extend a special THANK YOU, to the nurses at North Kansas City Hospital, especially Laura Habighorst, Kelsey, and Ticha. A Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 AM at the Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Burial will be at the Glen Ridge Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to the St. Judes Children Hospital.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020