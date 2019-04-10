Kansas City Star Obituaries
Rev. Paul Adams

Rev. Paul Adams Obituary
Rev. Paul Adams Rev. Paul Adams, 92, a former Lee's Summit, MO resident passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Overland Park, KS. A native of Kokomo, IN, Rev. Adams at age 16 surrendered to preach at Kokomo's First Baptist Church. After a tour in the Navy, he attended and graduated from William Jewel College, Liberty, MO and Central Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, KS. Rev. Adams preached his first sermon as an ordained minister on August 1, 1949 at Kansas City's Valley Memorial Baptist Chapel, a mission of Bethany Baptist Church. After serving as Valley Memorial's minister, he was called to First Baptist in Kahoka, MO, then to First Baptist in Mountain Grove, MO. In 1962, he returned to Kansas City, where he served as pastor for Park Hill Baptist, Beacon Baptist and Little Blue Baptist. In addition to his ministry to these churches, Rev. Adams also served on the board of directors for the City Union Mission of Kansas City, MO from 1977 to 1998. Survivors include: three sons: Glen Adams (Mitzi), Greg Adams (Jodi) and Grant Adams; two siblings: Tom Adams and Anne Adams; and a grandson, Trevor Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers: Jack, Robert, Donald and John. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main St. Parkville, MO. Dan Doty will officiate. Visitation 10:00 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. A private burial will be held Tuesday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St. Kansas City, MO 64106. Memories of Rev. Adams and condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019
