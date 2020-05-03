Paul Alois Rupp Jr. Paul Alois Rupp Jr. died after a valiant battle with cancer on Monday, April 27, 2020, He was 57. Paul was born on December 4, 1962, in WaKeeney, Kansas, to Virginia Craig Rupp and Paul Alois Rupp Sr. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. After working in that field for seven years he chose to meld his love of cars with his love for serving people, and founded New Concept Auto Service in Overland Park, Kansas, in 1994. He retired in 2019. Paul married Polly Ferree on April 30, 2006, in Overland Park. He was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church -Wea, Bucyrus, Kansas and the Knights of Columbus; and was honored to be godfather to Monica Lachowsky and Ian Heitmann. He leaves an enduring legacy of compassionate, creative mentorship associated with many church, professional and community organizations. Paul is survived by his wife Polly of Bucyrus, Kansas; stepson Lee Clark of Westwood, Kansas; sisters Mary Kopp (Paul) of Tucson, Arizona, Margaret Lachowsky (Steve) of Topeka, Kansas, and Paula Barreras (Kevin) of Hillsboro, Ohio; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral mass will be for family only on Monday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church - Wea. Other attendees are welcome to gather in the parking lot to watch the livestream, remaining in vehicles with no admittance to the church. The livestream will begin at 10:20 a.m. and may be accessed at https://qhrwea.church/ (click "watch now") or htps://www.facebook.com/QHRWEA/. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 7, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, directly behind the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Central Office AA. Please make checks out to Polly Rupp, with "Kansas City AA" in the memo, and mail to Queen of the Holy Rosary-Wea, 22779 Metcalf Rd, Bucyrus, KS 66013. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310 Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths. Proverbs 3:5-6, NKJV
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.