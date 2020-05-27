Paul Anthony Mancuso
1965 - 2020
Paul Anthony Mancuso Paul Anthony Mancuso, 54, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Paul was born on June 13, 1965 to John and Margaret (Mangiaracina) Mancuso. He married his wife Charlene Vazzano on November 21, 1992 and they had two sons, John and Salvatore. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children St. Louis, Attn: Development Office, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Service
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

38 entries
May 26, 2020
Charlene,Johnny,Salvatore,Margaret and John and the Mancuso and Vazzano families so sorry for your loss Paul was such a great person he will be sadly missed. May the good Lord wrap his arms around you on your hours of grief.Our thoughts and pu are with you
Anthony,Madeline,Vince & Tommy Agrusa
Friend
May 26, 2020
My condolences to Paul's wife, sons, his parents & sisters. I went to high school with Paul & had seen him about 10 yrs ago when a few of us from school had gotten together. He was a great guy, he will be missed. I will be praying for you all.
Yvette Camarillo-Burr
Classmate
May 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Thinking of you and your family Salvatore. God Bless
Mechelle & Shawn Hulse
Coworker
May 26, 2020
Margaret and John. My heart aches for you. I wish I could be there to hug and support you. But know my prayers are with you and your family. I love you both.
Margaret Cardello
Friend
May 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
MICHAEL TERIMINI
May 26, 2020
Our condolences to all the family, may he Rest In Peace.
Victor & Donna Quintero
Family
May 26, 2020
Was saddened to hear this. Such a gentle soul.
My heartfelt condolences to the family. Gone way too soon. You will be missed. Rest easy now forever Paul.
JoMarie Spero-Pace
Family
May 26, 2020
So Sorry about Paul
Carl Distefano
Friend
May 26, 2020
Pauley the world won't be the same without you in it. Will miss you dearly. We wish the best to the mancuso family.
Charlie Faught
Coworker
May 26, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy. I remember so many of you & you are in my thoughts & prayers.
Charlene, I am so sorry for your loss. I grew up next door to your Mom, & we have kept in touch. The older I get the less I understand. God Bless you, your children & your family.
Rosalind Buccero Brancato
Friend
May 26, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Pauls passing. He was a good friend, always funny and enjoyed his life. May you find comfort in your faith and with your family and friends in the days to come. Peace, Wendy Snow
Wendy Snow
Friend
May 26, 2020
Im terribly sorry to hear of the loss of Paul. He will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family during this sad time. God bless you all.
Michael Occhipinto
Friend
May 26, 2020
Mary, Mark and all of the family - I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Gay Ashley
Family
May 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Terri Riley, Tina Colliver, Deanna Fitzpatrick
Friend
May 26, 2020
Knights of Columbus
John Polito
Friend
May 26, 2020
Paul , & Charlene ,John and Sal,
We are immensely saddened by this unexpected death ,we pray for eternal grace to be granted to thee and for you to go in to the arms of our Lord. Miss you always ,with all our Love , Uncle Paul Aunt Margaret
Margaret Mancuso
May 26, 2020
So so sorry about your lose!May he Rest In Peace
Angie DiFidi
Friend
May 26, 2020
To the Mancuso family,
May you feel our love & prayers as you mourn the loss of such a beautiful & caring man. We hope that the wonderful memories will help you through this difficult time. Our hearts are broken that we can't be with you but rejoice in knowing that we will see Paul again one day in Heaven.
Rick and Dawn Gregory
Family
May 26, 2020
Charlene and Sons
We are so sorry to hear about Paul. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Anthony and Debbie Palermo
Anthony and Debbie Palermo
Teacher
May 26, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janice Rukavina
May 26, 2020
My family is deeply saddened by the death of Paul. He was a good friend for many years, and we will miss his friendly smile. Our deepest sympathy for your loss>
Joe Spinello
Friend
May 26, 2020
Mancuso family,
Paul was such a sweet guy, so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and hugs to all of you. Love ❤
Marguerite Passantino OGara
Friend
May 26, 2020
So sorry for the loss, Paulie will be truly missed by all, the Mancuso family is in our hearts and prayers.
God Bless All
Mary J Frank
Friend
May 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Paul. Prayers for the family
Maria Giglio
Friend
May 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss Charlene and family- May God give all of you the strength to go on- My Thoughts and prayers are with all of you- God Bless
Rosemarie Sladish
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
They have family know that all is with God Rest and peace it was an honor to be a fourth degree Knight was Paul and his son John and God blessings to his wife and his two sons
John , Teresa , Chris Polito
Friend
May 26, 2020
Our hearts are with the entire family, we are truly saddened we will not be able to support Charlene and the entire Mancuso family in person.❤
Larry & Patti Janacaro
May 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of sorrow.
Linda and Marion Maucelli
May 26, 2020
Our prayers go out to the entire Mancuso and Vazzano families. There are no words I can say to ease your pain, but I can say that Paul is an angel watching down on his family. I went to high school with Paul and feel so blessed to be able to call him my friend. We truly lost a wonderful guy. Rest in peace my dear friend!

Teresa Braile and Joe Brogoto
Classmate
May 26, 2020
American Sons of Columbus Russo
Father
May 26, 2020
John and Margaret: I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Concetta LaCapra
May 26, 2020
Sa Benadicha
Carmon Bonanno
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Mancuso, Vazzano and Ashley families.
Michael & Roxanne LaCapra
Friend
May 26, 2020
What a great man! We will miss him dearly!
CJ Hormell
Friend
May 26, 2020
Our sincere condolences for the family. I went through dialysis with Paul and became good friends. So sad to hear after waiting that long for a kidney he was to only enjoy life for 33 days. I am so sorry for your loss.
Vince & shirleycalandra
Friend
May 26, 2020
Our hearts go out to you and your family! =* Frank &amp; Susan Mascaro
Susan Pernice Mascaro
Friend
May 26, 2020
John, Margaret and family. So sorry to hear this sad news. Susan and I send our love.
Frank & Susan Mascaro
Frank Mascaro
Friend
May 26, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathies to Paul's family. I went to Holy Cross with him and have many fond memories of the funny moments that Paul entertained us with. May God bless you with peace and hope of seeing him again.
Charla (Taibi) Lee
Classmate
