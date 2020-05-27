Paul Anthony Mancuso Paul Anthony Mancuso, 54, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Paul was born on June 13, 1965 to John and Margaret (Mangiaracina) Mancuso. He married his wife Charlene Vazzano on November 21, 1992 and they had two sons, John and Salvatore. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children St. Louis, Attn: Development Office, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 27, 2020.