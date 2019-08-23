Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gangel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Arthur Gangel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Arthur Gangel Obituary
Paul Arthur Gangel On August 20, 2019, Paul Arthur Gangel, 77, of Amsterdam, MO passed away. He was born January 26, 1942 in Louisburg, KS to Herman and Christina (Agnes) Gangel. He was married on June 29, 1963 to Beatrice Brown, of Bucyrus, KS for 32 years. He is survived by his children, Sherry Gangel, of Carlsbad, CA; Paula Gangel, of Westwood, KS; Christine (Brian) Nichols of Overland Park, KS; and Art (Kendall) Gangel, of Kansas City, KS. He has five grandchildren and four surviving siblings.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.