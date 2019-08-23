|
Paul Arthur Gangel On August 20, 2019, Paul Arthur Gangel, 77, of Amsterdam, MO passed away. He was born January 26, 1942 in Louisburg, KS to Herman and Christina (Agnes) Gangel. He was married on June 29, 1963 to Beatrice Brown, of Bucyrus, KS for 32 years. He is survived by his children, Sherry Gangel, of Carlsbad, CA; Paula Gangel, of Westwood, KS; Christine (Brian) Nichols of Overland Park, KS; and Art (Kendall) Gangel, of Kansas City, KS. He has five grandchildren and four surviving siblings.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2019