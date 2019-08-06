Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Bennett Hartsock


1940 - 2019
Paul Bennett Hartsock Obituary
Paul Bennett Hartsock Paul Bennett Hartsock, 78, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Born in Deepwater, Mo., on Nov. 5, 1940 the same day, he proudly told anyone who'd listen, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to his third term Mr. Hartsock grew up in the Kansas City metro area and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High. At 21, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam War, though he never deployed. "Biff" married Janet (Hunter) on March 21, 1964, and had a long career, first through a tool-and-die-maker apprenticeship, then eventually as a computer programmer, at Bendix/Allied Signal/Honeywell. With an artist's eye and mathematician's mind, he was a skilled machinist, woodworker and craftsman, baker and cook a genuine Renaissance man who could weave, tat, knit and crochet, and make stained glass, jewelry and ceramics. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and walking his "little dog," but he was happiest when helping others. A devoted, loving family man, his survivors include Janet, of the home; sons, Eric (Annie) Hartsock, and Andrew (Janice) Hartsock; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Carlyn, and Brooks Hartsock; sister, Ann Tubbs; and brother, Jon Hartsock. No services are planned. Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019
