Paul C. Constant Jr. Paul C. Constant Jr., 96, left his earthly body June 24, 2019, due, primarily, to congestive heart failure. He was a relentlessly moral, honest, upright and kind man. However, he knew that his morality could not satisfy God's holy standards. So, he cherished God's forgiveness and the righteousness of Christ, which, by grace, through faith, has now delivered him into his heavenly home. Dad was born on September 3, 1922, and named after his father Paul C. Constant, Sr. who preceded him in death as did his mother, Josephine R. Constant, his sister Catherine R. Constant, and a grandchild, Delaney. At his passing, he was only 71 days from being married to his wife, Catherine, for 70 years. He met Catherine Ann Berry at Community Christian Church in KC in 1948, and they were married in Slater, MO, her hometown, on September 3, 1949. From that day forward, he was a faithful, devoted, hardworking and loving husband. Dad & Mom have four children, Paul, Robert, Deanna and John, who are married to Jan, Joyce, Jim Farris & Patti, respectfully, all living. His care for, and faithfulness to his family was always over-the-top. He was a deeply devoted family man. In all, Dad & Mom have 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren who adored their Grandpa (Great Grandpa). Visitation & Service at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 95th & Wornall, KCMO @ 10:00AM and 11:00am, Monday July 1, 2019. Burial following @ Mount Moriah, 105th & Holmes, KCMO. Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars and s. The complete Obituary is available to view online at www.mtmoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019