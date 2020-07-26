Paul Castro Paul Castro 67 of Harrisonville ,Mo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 20th 2020 He is preceded in death by his father Antonio L Castro. He leaves behind his mother Alvina M Castro and daughter Jennifer L Castro, sisters Gloria Leddick ( Castro ), Virginia Pierce ( Castro ) Victoria Villanueva ( Castro ) and brothers Jessie ( Jay ) Castro & Michael Castro. We would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for all of their help in his time of need.