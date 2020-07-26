1/
Paul Castro
Paul Castro Paul Castro 67 of Harrisonville ,Mo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 20th 2020 He is preceded in death by his father Antonio L Castro. He leaves behind his mother Alvina M Castro and daughter Jennifer L Castro, sisters Gloria Leddick ( Castro ), Virginia Pierce ( Castro ) Victoria Villanueva ( Castro ) and brothers Jessie ( Jay ) Castro & Michael Castro. We would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for all of their help in his time of need.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
