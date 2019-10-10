|
Paul Christian Faucher Paul Christian Faucher of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. He was born February 8, 1950 to Paul Russell and Isabelle Olsen Faucher at Trinity Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Paul was a graduate of the University of Kansas and member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He was a proud member of the Kansas City community, participating in the Native Sons of Kansas City, a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Master Mason, a member of the Ararat Shine, and a notably active member of the Country Club Christian Church. Paul is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Karen Saxton Faucher of the home. Also surviving are their two daughters, their husbands, and one grandson; Kristin Faucher (Peter) Sicher with two-year-old son William Paul of New York, New York; and Kate Faucher (Christopher) Hillis of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his younger sister Carol Faucher (Arthur) Kowalski of Leawood, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. Paul was a gifted conversationalist with an excellent sense of humor, engaging anyone who crossed his path--no one was a stranger for long. He enjoyed a successful career in sales and later as an entrepreneur starting his own consulting firm. He was the most loyal of friends, a man of his word, and fiercely dedicated to his family. Paul was a loving husband, protective brother, and doting father and granddad. He will be greatly missed. Following a private family burial there will be a memorial service honoring Paul at Country Club Christian Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 located at 6101 Ward Parkway Kansas City, MO. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed immediately by a service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Paul's name to Country Club Christian Church via cccckc.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 10, 2019