Paul Dale "Gomer" Gomerdinger
Paul "Gomer" Dale Gomerdinger Paul "Gomer" Dale Gomerdinger, 84, of Miami County, KS passed away on September 12, 2020. He was born in Leavenworth, KS to Edward and Mary Gomerdinger on June 16, 1936. He was the fifth of five children and helped work on the family farm. Paul graduated from La Cygne High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1959. Paul returned to Kansas City and retired from Colgate-Palmolive after 30 years. After retirement, he returned to the country and bought a farm that he loved dearly, where he lived out the remainder of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings, Edward, Charles, and William Gomerdinger and Kathy Antle. Paul is survived by his son, Thomas (Regina) Gomerdinger; daughter, Tammy (Brad) Rettig; grandchildren Victoria, Amy, Jacob (Cara) and Hannah; and great-grandchildren Jason, Jay-Vionna, Stella, Olivia, Brooklynn, and Emersyn. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, at 2pm followed by a funeral service at 3pm at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home. Burial will be on Monday, September 21, at Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association. For more, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
