Paul David Barber Paul David Barber, 84, died July 29, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. Paul was born on October 4, 1934 in Kansas City, Kansas to John and Olive (Johnson) Barber. He graduated from Wyandotte High School and earned his BSCE from the University of Kansas in 1957 and his JD of Law from UMKC in 1965. He spent his career as Chief of Engineering for the Army Corps of Engineers. He is survived by his loving wife Diane Barber (Mealy) and children: Sister Susan Barber, David (Katherine) Barber, Linda (Joseph) Rozell, Joseph (Robin) Barber, Jennifer (Dave III) Ruf, nine grandchildren: Michael Barber (Sarah), Bethany Barber, Dana Rozell, Joseph Rozell Jr., Brenna Barber, Madeline Ruf, Dave Ruf IV, Paul Ruf, Megan Ruf, his sister Edwynna Curry, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st at Cure' of Ars Church, 9405 Mission Road, Leawood from 5:30-7:30 pm with Rosary starting at 5:15 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 2nd, at 10:00 am, at Cure' of Ars. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name can be made to Benedictine Sisters at Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, KS; Cure' of Ars Church; or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019