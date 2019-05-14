|
Paul E. Drumm Paul E. Drumm, 98, passed away May 11, 2019. Paul was a US Army veteran and a USPS mail carrier for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church and a current member of Leawood Baptist Church. Paul was a hospital volunteer for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Drumm. Survivors include his son Timothy Drumm and his wife Seon; grandchildren Samuel and Kristen. Services will be 5PM, Thursday, May 16 at Leawood Baptist Church, 8200 State Line Rd., Leawood, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leawood Baptist Church or City Union Mission.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019