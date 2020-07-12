Paul E. Kirk Paul E. Kirk, 91, Shawnee, died July 6th, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Rosehill. Paul was an honorable veteran of the US Army, received the Korean service ribbon, the army of occupation medal in Japan, and good conduct medal. He had the spirit of an entrepreneur owning two auto repair shops with his wife, Jean Kirk from the 1950's to the 1990's. Paul was the kind of man who would repair a vehicle for a customer and then not charge them if he knew it was more than they could afford. He later passed down his family business in retirement. He enjoyed making beautiful Christmas trees and wooden crucifixes, spending many hours in his work area crafting for his loved ones. Paul had an ornery sense of humor and a heart of gold that will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Paul is survived by daughter, Sandy Watts and her husband Roy Watts, daughter, Debbie Calegari and her husband Randy Calegari, son, Donald Kirk and his wife Carrie Kirk, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com