Paul Edward Fenno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward Fenno Paul Edward Fenno of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on June 21, 2020, at the age of 95. Paul was born November 18, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Fenno; daughters, Paula Curry (Craig), Julie Curry, Pamela Rangel (David), and Patricia Pugh (Jim), 8 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Paul was a WWII Navy Veteran, and worked for Kansas City Southern Railroad for 32 years. Paul didn't know a stranger and had a personality larger than life. We will cherish many wonderful memories. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved