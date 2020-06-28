Paul Edward Fenno Paul Edward Fenno of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on June 21, 2020, at the age of 95. Paul was born November 18, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Fenno; daughters, Paula Curry (Craig), Julie Curry, Pamela Rangel (David), and Patricia Pugh (Jim), 8 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Paul was a WWII Navy Veteran, and worked for Kansas City Southern Railroad for 32 years. Paul didn't know a stranger and had a personality larger than life. We will cherish many wonderful memories. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.