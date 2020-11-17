Paul Edward Kranz
August 4, 1929 - November 7, 2020
Kansas City , Missouri - Paul Edward Kranz, 91, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed into eternal life on Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born on August 4, 1929 to Karl and Mary (Gfell) Kranz in Toledo, Ohio, the 3rd of three sons. He grew up attending Catholic grade and high school, making life-long friendships. After high school and one semester of college, he and his buddies wanted adventure so they enlisted in the service. Paul joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years stateside and in Europe in the early 1950's. Upon his honorable discharge, he put his natural skill with numbers to work at various manufacturing companies in Ohio, Michigan, and finally in Kansas City, Missouri beginning in 1978.
He married Maxine Howe in 1959 and celebrated 48 years together. Paul and Max and the kids Susan and Michael enjoyed many trips to many states while pulling a travel trailer. Paul was a loving example to us all as he cared for Maxine through advancing Alzheimer's disease.
Paul loved sailing and camping, sharing his gardening tips, travel suggestions, and the latest table or board games with family and friends. Until recently he was a regular at the North Kansas City senior gatherings of Mah Jong and Hand & Foot games. He had a spark and zest for life, even in his later years. He retired from Jefferson-Smurfit Corp. at age 63, and then he enjoyed many years travelling the country, and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. As a life-long faithful Catholic, he went to daily mass during Lent and prayed the rosary almost daily.
For his family and friends, he leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, kindness, generosity, and compassion.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law Donald and Patricia Kranz, and Robert and Margaret Kranz.
Paul adored and was proud of his family. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Susan and Don Best, grandchildren Jeffrey and Ashlee Best, and Stephanie Best, all of Kansas City, MO.
Also he is survived by son and daughter-in-law Michael and Marian Kranz, grandchildren Julia, Laura, Rebecca, and Marissa Kranz, of Washington State and California. Paul also leaves behind his devoted and loving companion in his final years Luella Adkins of Kansas City, MO.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thursday November 19, 2020 at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (900 NE Shady Lane, Kansas City, MO 64118). Visitation and Rosary will be from 10-11 AM Thursday at the Church. The service may be viewed live online by going to (facebook.com/stcharleskc
) It will also be recorded for future viewing. Internment at White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO; Alzheimer's Association
, and Northland Meals on Wheels.